MnDOT announces state highway and I-90 closures that will remain in place overnight

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing all state highways and I-90 in Rock, Nobles, and Cottonwood counties, along with portions of Jackson and Watonwan counties.

Strong winds are creating blowing and drifting snow, significantly reducing visibility.

The state highway closures include:

Rock County

Nobles County

Cottonwood County

Portions of state highways in Watonwan County. Highway 60 west of St. James is closed; Highway 60 east of St. James is open

Portions of state highways in Jackson County

I-90 from the South Dakota border to Jackson is closed; I-90 east of Jackson is open

The road closures are expected to remain overnight and until conditions improve on Friday. MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs.

Additional road closures or travel advisories are possible as conditions are expected to further deteriorate overnight.

MnDOT District 7, serving the Mankato and Windom areas, is not staffed for 24-hour coverage. Crews in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to be out late tonight and will resume operations early Friday morning.