MnDOT brings back ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest for 3rd year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is bringing its “Name a Snowplow” contest back for a third year due to popular demand.

Minnesotans should submit their most witty, unique, and Minnesota or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the MnDOT website. The submission form will be open through Friday, December 16.

Here are the rules issued by MnDOT:

Each person may only submit one name

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces)

Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar, please. Any submissions that include profanity or another inappropriate language will not be considered

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical

Past winners will also not be considered

Past winning names include “Betty Whiteout,” “Plowy McPlowFace,” “Ctrl Salt Delete,” “Snowbi Wan Kenobi,” and “The Truck Formerly Known as Plow.”

SUBMIT YOUR IDEA HERE