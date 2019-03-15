MnDOT: Flooding causing road closures in southern MN

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transporation says several highways in south-central Minnesota are experiencing localized flooding, leading to closures.

Flooding has been reported in Mankato between Old River Bluff Road and Lake Street in North Mankato, east of Le Center, between T-87 and T-88, and at Lake Avenue, according to MnDOT’s 511 app.

In Steele County, the Minnesota State Patrol says a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-35 when his vehicle lost control on standing water.

MnDOT says that crews are working to clear drainage path’s for water, and in most cases are able to keep the roadways open, but some locations may need to be blocked with barricades.

It’s against the law in Minnesota to drive through areas where roads are barricaded.

