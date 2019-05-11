MnDOT: Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project starts Monday

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 13, 2019.

The project includes the resurfacing of Highway 14 from Tracy to Revere, and also includes culvert repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

Highway 14 will be closed during construction, so a detour will be in effect beginning Monday, May 13. Motorists should use Lyon County Roads 9, 2, and 11, and Redwood County Roads 4 and 7. Work crews will provide access to homes and businesses located along the construction route.

The project had previously been delayed due to weather. The new projected completion date is July 26, 2019.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)