MnDOT hosting construction open house for Highway 14 expansion project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an open house for the public to learn more about the second, and final year of construction on the Highway 14 expansion from Nicollet to New Ulm.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, April 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Courtland Community Center. Attendees can arrive anytime. There will be a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m. to provide an overview of the construction work that occurred last year, and to learn about what’s planned for construction in 2023.

MnDOT staff and the prime contractor, Hoffman Construction, will be available to provide more information about the project and answer questions. For those unable to attend, the project website will have more information and staff contacts.

MnDOT began reconstructing Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet last year to improve safety and travel for this vital freight and trade corridor. Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two to four lanes between the two cities.

Construction is expected to be resumed in mid-April and completed by mid-October.