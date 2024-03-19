MnDOT hosting open house for construction projects near Henderson

The Rush River runs over Highway 93 at Henderson. Picture from MnDOT. March 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Wednesday for two construction projects near Henderson.

The public is invited to learn more about the Highway 93 project, which would include raising the highway approximately eight feet, replacing the Rush River bridge, constructing an overflow bridge for Rush River flood relief, and reconstructing 3.6 miles of the highway between Highway 169 and Elm St in Henderson.

The open house will also have Sibley County and their contractor on hand for information on the Sibley County Rd 6 flood improvement project, which involves grading, culvert replacements, pavement resurfacing, and erosion control.

The open house is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 20 at Henderson City Hall.