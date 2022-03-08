MnDOT hosting open house for Highway 14 expansion

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person open house later this month for the Highway 14 expansion project.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Courtland Community Center. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive anytime.

MnDOT is reconstructing Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet between 2022-2023 to improve safety and travel on the highway, which is an important freight and trade corridor. Overall, 12.5 miles of the highway will be expanded from two lanes to four lanes to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

Speakers from MnDOT and Hoffman Construction, the prime contractor, will be at the open house to answer questions and allow participants to learn more about the project.

Anyone who is unable to attend can visit the project website for more information.