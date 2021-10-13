MnDOT hosting open house for Highway 60 Lake Crystal reconstruction

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for the Highway 60 Lake Crystal reconstruction project.

MnDOT will share the layout for the project at the open house, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Crystal City Hall. The layout can also be viewed online.

Staff will be available to answer questions and share updates on the project, but no formal presentation is planned.

MnDoT conducted a transportation study of Highway 60 from 2019 to 2021, combining input from the City of Lake Crystal, residents, and businesses in the final layout.