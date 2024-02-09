MnDOT hosting open house in Wells for Highway 22/Highway 109 project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Monday to learn about the Highway 22/Highway 109 project.

The in-person event will be February 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Wells Community Center. MnDOT staff will be available to answer questions; no formal presentation is planned.

MnDOT will reconstruct Highway 22 from the intersection with Highway 109 to just south of 12th St SW and Highway 109 from west of the Rose Hill Cemetery to Highway 22.

MnDOT developed concepts for the project through input from Wells residents and the city. Construction is slated for 2026 and 2027.