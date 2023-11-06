MnDOT hosting public meeting for the Highway 60 Mountain Lake project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting next week for input on the future Highway 60 Mountain Lake project.

The meeting will be Thursday, November 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain Lake Community Center at 1027 Second Ave. No formal presentation is planned, but project staff will be available to talk and attendees can share feedback on potential roadway improvements.

Beyond pavement needs, MnDOT is studying the project area for opportunities to improve safety and traffic flow at three key Cottonwood County intersections:

Hwy 60 and Co. Rd. 27 on the west end of Mountain Lake

Hwy 60 and Co. Rd. 1

Hwy 60 and Co. Rd. 27 on the east end of Mountain Lake

