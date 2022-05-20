MnDOT hosting public open house for Highway 22 project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house next week to learn about the Hwy 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter.

The open house will be Wednesday, May 25 at the Mankato Regional Airport lobby from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MnDOT staff will be available to provide information about the project. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive at any time.

MnDOT will reconstruct Highway 22 from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter. The project includes adding turn lanes and improving intersections. Roundabouts will be added at Le Sueur Co Rd 21 and at Highway 22 and Augusta Dr in Mankato.

The two-year project is tentatively planned to start construction in 2024.

Additional Highway 22 project open houses are planned for June 7 in Kasota and June 28 in St. Peter,