MnDOT hosting public open houses from Highway 4 Sherburn to St James project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting two construction open houses for a project on Highway 4 from Sherburn to St. James.

The first open house is Tuesday, April 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Triumph Hall in Trimont. The second is on Thursday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Senior Dining Center in Sherburn.

No formal presentation is planned for either event, but staff from MnDOT and the contractor will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Approximately 25 miles of roadway will be resurfaced for the project which also includes roadway, bridge, and drainage improvements. The bridge over Cedar Run will be replaced and multiple bridges will be repaired. Pedestrian accommodations in Sherburn and Trimont will also be improved.

Construction is expected to start in late April and continue until late August, weather permitting.