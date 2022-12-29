MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets.

Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.

Violating the law is a misdemeanor, but civil penalties could also apply if a hazard such as a slippery area, rut, or bump is created, leading to a crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.

Improper placement of snow on or near public roadways includes drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction, and safe accessibility, according to MnDOT.