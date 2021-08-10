MNDoT invites everyone to public meeting for Hwy 19/College Drive Marshall reconstruction project

WILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT District 8 and the city of Marshall began working with the community of Marshall in October 2019 to develop a vision and priorities for the 2025 Hwy 19/College Drive reconstruction project. Since then, community input on potential intersection improvements and a potential roadway layout has been gathered. MnDOT has also been working with property owners on potential changes to their access along Hwy 19/College Drive. MnDOT is currently working with the city to receive approval on the final roadway layout.

Construction on the Hwy 19/College Drive reconstruction project is planned to begin in the spring of 2025 and is expected to take two construction seasons (2025 & 2026) to finish. Improvements will be made from 4th Street to Bruce Street. The pavement has deteriorated, and the city of Marshall needs to replace aging utilities. Sidewalk improvements will be made along the project area in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A public open house is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm at the Marshall-Lyon County Library (201 C St.) in Marshall. Community members are invited to stop in anytime during the open house hours to view the recommended roadway layout, ask questions of MnDOT staff and give their input.

For a full update on the project and to view the recommended layout, please visit the project webpage or contact the Project Manager, Jesse Vlaminck at [email protected] .

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. IF you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at [email protected] or call 651-366-4720.