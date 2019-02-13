MnDOT: Keep your private snow off public roadways

(Mankato, MN) – As the snow continues to pile up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding residents that your snow piles should stay on your property.

“Placing snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction, and unsafe access,” said Jed Falgren, MnDOT operations manager.

Plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing snow on public roads is prohibited by Minnesota law and often by local ordinances. Violation of the law is a misdemeanor, but civil penalties could also apply if the snow creates a hazard such as slippery areas or frozen ruts and bumps, or contributes to a crash.

