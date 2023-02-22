MnDOT: No travel advised in Nobles & Rock counties

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no travel advisory for all state highways and I-90 in Nobles & Rock counties Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

MnDOT says strong winds and blowing snow are creating blizzard and whiteout conditions in those areas.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective.