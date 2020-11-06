MnDOT planning roundabout for Highway 14/Highland Ave in New Ulm

A roundabout will eventually be installed at the Highway 14 and Highland Ave intersection in New Ulm.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the plan comes after a traffic study was conducted to identify opportunities for improved safety and mobility. Pending funding availability, the roundabout could be constructed as early as 2024.

MnDOT evaluated the intersection and arrived at a preferred layout after receiving input from the city of New Ulm, local residents and business owners, the school district, and other project stakeholders.

MnDOT will submit a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) application in November 2020 in an attempt to secure funding for the future project.

More information about the intersection study, public input, and the next steps are available on the project website.