MnDOT reminds drivers, farm operators to share the road safely during harvest season

October 6, 2022 6:35AM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking motorists and farm operators to safely share the road this harvest season. 

Drivers should be aware of slow-moving large farm equipment, particularly on rural, two-lane roads.  MnDOT says drivers should slow down and use caution around farm equipment and watch for debris falling from machinery. 

Farm operators are advised to use slow-moving vehicle emblems, lights, and flashers.  Farmers should also consider using a follow vehicle, particularly at night. 

There has already been at least one crash involving a tractor this year.  A 71-year-old Wells man died when an SUV crashed into his tractor on Highway 22 north of Kiester.

 

