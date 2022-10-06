MnDOT reminds drivers, farm operators to share the road safely during harvest season

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking motorists and farm operators to safely share the road this harvest season.

Drivers should be aware of slow-moving large farm equipment, particularly on rural, two-lane roads. MnDOT says drivers should slow down and use caution around farm equipment and watch for debris falling from machinery.

Farm operators are advised to use slow-moving vehicle emblems, lights, and flashers. Farmers should also consider using a follow vehicle, particularly at night.

There has already been at least one crash involving a tractor this year. A 71-year-old Wells man died when an SUV crashed into his tractor on Highway 22 north of Kiester.