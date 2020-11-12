MnDOT reports crash on Highway 14 near Nicollet

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 14 between Courtland and Nicollet.

According to MnDOT’s 511 website, the crash occurred between 503rd Avenue and 491st Avenue shortly before noon.

The Courtland Fire Department, at least two unmarked emergency vehicles, and two Allina Health ambulance vehicles were observed at the scene.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash. Highway 14 was not closed at the time this article was written.