(Mankato, MN) – MnDOT is asking for public feedback on the recently completed Highway 14/15 Gateway New Ulm project.

A survey to share input is posted online. MnDOT says the survey will take five to ten minutes to complete.

Construction on the Gateway project began in 2018 and was completed last month. The project included paving and road reconstruction, bridge upgrades, intersection improvements, and flood management.