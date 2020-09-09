MnDOT seeking input on Highway 60 improvements in Lake Crystal

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on design concepts for Highway 60 in Lake Crystal.

The public can view design concepts online and complete a survey on the project website.

With input from the city of Lake Crystal, local residents, and businesses, MnDOT evaluated the corridor, developed design concepts, and will arrive at a preliminary layout for a future Highway 60 roadway project.

The survey will be live through Sept 21.