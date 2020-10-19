MnDOT seeking input on proposed improvements to Highway 14/Co Rd 56 intersection in Eagle Lake

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on design concepts for the Highway 14 and Blue Earth Co Rd 56 intersection in Eagle Lake.

A video presentation with three design concepts and a corresponding survey are available on the project website. The survey will be live through November 2.

The project, which is tentatively scheduled for 2022, is intended to improve safety at the Highway 14/Co Rd 56 intersection, and is a partnership between MnDOT, Blue Earth County, and the City of Eagle Lake.

The intersection continues to experience a high frequency of crashes, despite safety improvements that were made in 2016. More information on the intersection and frequently asked questions are available online.