MnDOT seeking public input on Highway 14/Highland intersection in New Ulm

(New Ulm, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on design concepts for Highway 14 and Highland Ave in New Ulm.

The public is invited to participate in a virtual open house that includes a video presentation of five design concepts and a survey. The online open house will be open through August 21.

MnDOT is currently conducting a traffic study of the intersection to identify opportunities to improve safety and mobility.

MnDOT developed design concepts with input from the city of New Ulm, local residents and businesses, the school district, and other project stakeholders. The agency will try to secure funding for a future safety improvement project at the arrival of a preferred layout.