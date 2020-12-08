MnDOT seeking public input on Highway 22/109 through Wells

Wells residents are encouraged to attend a virtual open house for the Highway 22/Highway 109 Wells reconstruction project.

Attendees can share input on issues and opportunities for the project through an interactive map, comment board, and survey on the Minnesota Department of Transportation project website. The forums will be open through January 7.

Highway 22 in Wells from the northern intersection with Highway 109 to south of 12th St SW, as well as Highway 109 from west of Rose Hill Cemetery to Highway 22, will be reconstructed to improve the pavement, utilities, and bicycle/pedestrian accommodations.

MnDOT will evaluate the corridor and develop design alternatives with input from the city of Wells, local residents, and other project stakeholders. Construction is tentatively planned for 2026.