MnDOT Seeks Community Input for Highway 60 Lake Crystal Study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will visit Lake Crystal Thursday to collect input on the Highway 60 corridor.

MnDOT will have a table at the Cruz ‘IN Lake Crystal event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 19th. The agency is looking for public input on Highway 60 as part of a transportation study. The study will reflect the current and future transportation needs of the community.

The public is invited to stop at the MnDOT table during the event to share issues, ideas, and opportunities along the Highway 60 corridor. MnDOT says that public input is an integral part of the study, which will be used to help plan a future roadway project, currently slated for 2024.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

