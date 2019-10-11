MnDOT seeks public input on Highway 169 St. Peter project

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on a construction project slated to begin in 2022.

An open house will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the St. Peter Community Center for public input on design concepts for a half-mile stretch of Highway 169.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review design concepts at the open house, with MnDOT staff on hand to explain and answer questions on each. Community input will be taken into consideration during the selection of the final layout.

MnDOT says the segment of Highway 169 between Broadway Street to Union Street is deteriorating more quickly than the subsequent sections of Highway 169.

