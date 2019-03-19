MnDOT: Several area highways closed by flooding

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that flooding continues to make an impact on roadways around southern Minnesota.

MnDOT crews worked throughout the weekend to deal with localized flooding that was affecting area roadways.

The following roads continue to experience flooding, according to MnDOT:

Highway 4 north of St. James: Currently closed. Detour to Watonwan County Roads 3 and 32 and Highway 30. Water over the road has receded but is still hitting the bridge structure. The bridge will need to be inspected before MnDOT can reopen it.

Highway 30 east of Mapleton: Currently closed. Crews are working to open to one lane with traffic signal.

Highway 75 north of I-90 (Luverne) to Trosky: Currently open. This section of highway has the potential to close again due to frozen culverts and snow melt.

Highway 93 south of Henderson: Currently closed. MnDOT doesn’t anticipate this road reopening anytime soon. The Rush River has backed up and there is a lot of water over the roadway.

MnDOT will continue to monitor conditions on roads and bridges as rivers begin to rise.

