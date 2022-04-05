MnDOT to host open house for highway intersection project in St. Peter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold an in-person open house next week in St. Peter to learn about a highway intersection project in St. Peter.

The in-person open house for the Highway 169/Highway 22/Highway 99 intersection project will be Monday, April 11 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center. There is no formal presentation, and attendees are welcome to arrive anytime. The project is slated for 2023 construction.

Staff from MnDOT will be available to answer questions and provide more information about the project. Following the open house, there will be a public hearing on the project during the St. Peter City Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.

MnDOT will reconstruct the intersections of Highway 169 and Highway 22 and Highway 99 to improve the pavement condition, intersection safety, and traffic flow on the south side of St. Peter.

To view the layout and learn more about the project, click here.