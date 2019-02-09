MnDOT: Travel advisory lifted, but stay cautious

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the travel advisory on highways in south central Minnesota, but is urging motorists to stay cautious while roads are being cleared.

Snowplows were sent out early Friday morning to clear the roads of drifting snow and stalled vehicles, according to the release from MnDOT. Motorists should reduce their speeds and carefully when they encounter towing companies working to clear vehicles from the roadway.

For more information on the condition of area roadways, visit 511.

