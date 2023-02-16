MnDOT: Watch for workers on Highways 4 & 62 later this month

State transportation officials are urging the public to watch for workers in late February as tree removal begins on two southern Minnesota highways.

Crews will be working on Highway 4 near Ft Ridgely Creek between Sleepy Eye and Fairfax, and Highway 62 near the Lake Heron outlet west of Windom. The work is expected to start on Monday, Feb 27, weather permitting.

The tree removal is in preparation for rip rap installation later this summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The rock is to prevent erosion in those areas. Minnesota law requires that trees need to be removed before protected bats make their homes.