MnDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ 2023 contest voting open

Icy road? Better Call Salt.

Can’t see the road? Clearopathra.

Remembering the ’91 Blizzard? For Cold Time’s Sake.

The answers to the above questions are all finalist names in the 3rd-annual “Name a Snowplow” contest from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district. Each person gets up to eight votes

A number of the finalists are music-inspired, such as “Ace of Blades,” “Bobsled Dylan,” and “Sleetwood Mac.”

There’s a nod to Minnesota sports, with “Harmon Chillebrew,” and a taste of local cuisine in “Blader Tot Hotdish.”

MnDOT received more than 10,400 snowplow name submissions in December. Sixty finalists were selected by MnDOT staff for public voting. The agency considered factors such as uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.

Voting closes Friday, February 3, so “Snow and Tell” your friends.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE