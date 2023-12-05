MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow back by popular demand

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s annual Name a Snowplow contest is back by popular demand.

The public is again invited to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each district in the state.

Past winners include Plowy McPlowFace, Blader Tot Hotdish, Han Snowlo, and the Truck Formerly Known as Plow.

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Dec 15 at noon. MnDOT is seeking the most witty, unique, and Minnesota or winter-themed name ideas.

MnDOT has outlined a few rules for this year:

Each person may only submit one name.

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

Past winners will also not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners on our Name a Snowplow website.

MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2024. The eight names with the most votes win.

SUBMIT SNOWPLOW NAMES HERE