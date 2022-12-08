MNsure deadline for full year of healthcare coverage is December 15

Minnesotans who want a full year of healthcare coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace have just one week left to enroll.

The enrollment deadline for coverage starting on January 1, 2023 through MNsure is Thursday, December 15.

MNsure is Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, where residents can select medical and dental coverage and access premium tax credits to lower the cost of monthly premiums.

Leading up to the December 15 deadline, the MNsure Contact Center (651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873 outside the Twin Cities) will have extended business hours to serve Minnesotans:

Tuesday, December 13: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 15: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Minnesotans who miss the deadline will have until January 15 – the very last day of open enrollment – to enroll in coverage starting on February 15.