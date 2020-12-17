MNsure enrollment period ends Dec 22

Minnesotans who need health coverage have a few days left to enroll.

MNsure’s enrollment period ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The federal health insurance exchange has already ended its enrollment, but Minnesotans have an extra week to enroll through the state exchange.

MNsure’s Contact Center will provide help during extended hours leading up to the deadline:

Saturday, December 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, December 21: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22: 8 a.m. to midnight

MNsure is Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, where people can shop, compare, and choose health insurance coverage.