MNsure holds special enrollment period in response to COVID-19

(St. Paul, MN) – In response to the potential growth of coronavirus cases, MNsure is offering a special enrollment period.

Eligible Minnesotans can enroll through April 21, with coverage beginning on April 1.

Minnesotans who qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year-round, as can members of American Indian tribes.

Unemployed Minnesota can enroll online. Instructions can be found on the MNsure website, or by phone at 855-366-7873.