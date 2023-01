Time is running out to enroll for health coverage from the state’s insurance marketplace/

MNsure’s open enrollment period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

MNsure’s contact center will be open extended hours ahead of the January 15 deadline, including Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for help with enrollment.