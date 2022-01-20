MNsure reports record health insurance sign-ups

Officials say a record number of Minnesotans signed up for private health insurance plans during MNsure’s recent open enrollment period.

There were 134,257 Minnesotans who signed up for 2022 health insurance coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace between November 1 and January 15. That’s 14,988 more than the previous year’s open enrollment period, a 10% increase.

MNsure says the record was fueled by expanded cost savings made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan COVID Relief package.