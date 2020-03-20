MNsure shares insurance options for those affected by COVID-19

(Mankato, MN) – With businesses closed due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, many Minnesotans find themselves without work and no way to pay for medical care.

MNsure says Minnesotans have options if they are experiencing a change in income or employment.

Minnesotans who have lost health coverage from their employer – including through job loss – could qualify for a special enrollment period. A list of qualifying events is online.

Minnesotans with private health insurance through MNsure who have decreased income, reduction of hours, or job loss could be eligible for advanced premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions. If you report a change of income, and ae eligible for these tax credits, you could qualify to change plans in a special enrollment period.