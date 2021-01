MNsure saw an increase in the number of Minnesotans who signed up for health care coverage in 2o20.

From Nov 1 to Dec 22, more than 155,000 Minnesotans found health insurance coverage, while 122,000 Minnesotans signed up for private health plans through the exchange. That’s 4,729 – or four percent – more than the previous open enrollment period.

This was MNsure‘s eighth annual open enrollment period.