MNsure’s special enrollment period underway

Starting Tuesday, Minnesotans can begin enrolling into private health insurance plans during MNsure’s COVID-19 special enrollment period.

Minnesotans who are uninsured, or not currently enrolled in a plan through MNsure, will have until Monday, May 17 to enroll for coverage. This includes residents who previously applied and were determined eligible for 2021, but didn’t pick a plan.

Coverage begins the first of the month following the plan selection date.