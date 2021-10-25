Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots now available from Blue Earth County Library

Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are now available for patron use at the Blue Earth County Library.

Hotspots can be checked out at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, or requested for pick-up at the Mapleton and Lake Crystal locations. The checkout period is three months for residents of Blue Earth County, ages 18 and older.

A mobile Wi-Fi hotspot is a device that functions like a wireless router, providing internet access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

“Hotspots make it possible for users to attend classes, work, and other events virtually; to fill out college and job applications,” says a news release from the library.

The hotspots were funded by grants from the American RescuePlan Act and the Emergency Connectivity Fund.