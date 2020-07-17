Mock ‘City of Sanborn’ Facebook annouces face mask requirement for its ‘ugly residents’

(Sanborn, MN) – The “City of Sanborn” Facebook page has announced an unusual requirement.

The page, which is widely known as a humorous, mock Sanborn page, announced the supposed requirement on Thursday, saying it was effective immediately.

“We don’t care about COVID,” said the post. “Our residents are just ugly.”

The Facebook account discloses in the “About” section that it is not an official city government page. Many of the posts are memes that jab fun at Sanborn and its residents in a lighthearted manner, or amuse the locals with shots at nearby municipalities:

The mask post may be facetious, but let’s be honest: we all know someone we wish would take the Sanborn method to heart.