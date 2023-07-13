Moderate drought reported in local counties
July 13, 2023 11:52AM CDT
The eastern portions of Blue Earth, Nicollet, Sibley, and Faribault counties are now in a moderate drought, according to the latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Conditions have worsened since previous weeks when abnormal dryness was reported.
The entire state of Minnesota is now experiencing at least abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, with severe drought conditions in the metro and surrounding counties.