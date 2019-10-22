Mom Encourages Use of Blue Halloween Buckets for Autism Awareness This Halloween

For children with autism, holidays like Halloween can sometimes be more stressful than they are fun.

However, one Hawaii-based mom is determined to make sure her 3-year-old son — who is autistic and nonverbal — doesn’t have to worry about having a fun time while trick-or-treating this year.

“My son is 3 years old and has autism. He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order for him to get a piece of candy and there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks,” Omairis Taylor wrote on Facebook last week. “This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism.”

Taylor is spreading awareness for the blue Halloween bucket initiative, where children on the spectrum carry a blue version of the traditional candy-collecting pail in order to signal that they may have autism and have a hard time asking for candy.

“Please allow him (or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don’t worry I’ll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, ill get my mom candy tax later 😁,” she added. “This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance. P.s. I have made this post public in hopes you will share and get the BLUE BUCKET message out there for Autism Awareness and acceptance this Halloween💙🎃💙🎃💙🎃.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook