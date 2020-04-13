Mom of T-wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Jacqueline Cruz-Towns had been fighting the virus for more than a month. The Towns family issued a statement describing her as “an incredible source of strength” and “a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met.”

The native of the Dominican Republic was a fixture at Timberwolves games from the start of her son’s NBA career in 2015. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.