Mom Shares Genius Parenting Hack to Keep Her Baby Asleep Without Holding Her

One creative mom came up with a genius hack to get her baby to stay asleep without being held.

Many new moms have experienced the “nap trap”—when their tiny infant will only stay asleep in their arms. Of course, this is a special, bonding experience that will only last temporarily. But as much as moms cherish these moments, there are times when it would be really convenient to put the baby down! So what’s a mom to do when she needs to cook or shower, but her baby isn’t having it? Melissa Dykstra of the Gold Coast tried something on a whim, and she couldn’t believe it actually worked!

After her little one fell into a deep slumber she eased him out of her arms and before slowly backing away, she placed an inflated plastic glove on her chest. The weight of the glove tricked the infant into thinking her mother’s hand was still resting upon her.

Dykstra snapped a quick shot of her little angel sleeping peacefully on her back with the glove, celebrating her moment of relaxation. She took the opportunity to take a nice, relaxing shower and sip her coffee while it was still hot.

Naturally, Dykstra faced some controversy in the comments, but the response was overwhelmingly positive. Many moms were excited to try the idea, while others had related tips of their own to share.

Holding our babies close is without a doubt, beneficial for both mom and baby. Studies have found that bonding hormones like serotonin and prolactin are released when a mother holds her infant skin-to-skin. But we also know that there times where it isn’t possible. Even if those moments are brief, like quickly using a frying pan or shaving one’s legs, moms don’t want to let their baby suffer and cry. Dykstra used her creativity to get her own needs met as well as her baby’s!

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook