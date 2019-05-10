Mom Who Tried To Drown Newborn in McDonalds Toilet Gets Probation

A California woman accused of trying to drown a baby in a McDonald’s toilet moments after giving birth to the child in 2017 will avoid prison, thanks to a plea deal with prosecutors.

PEOPLE confirms Sarah Jane Lockner, 27, accepted the plea deal earlier this year, but was sentenced last week to four years supervised probation.

Lockner was initially charged with attempted murder, a San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office spokesman tells PEOPLE. But that charge was dropped once she pleaded no contest to a single felony child endangerment count back in January.

On Friday, Lockner was further sentenced to a year in jail, says the spokesman. But she walked out of court moments later, having received credit for time she’d already served.

She must also complete a series of parenting classes.

Lockner was working as a cashier in a California McDonald’s when she gave birth inside a bathroom stall.

Investigators arrested her after learning she’d allegedly tried to flush the newborn baby down the toilet.

Source: people.com

