Mom’s ‘Challenge’ to See if Her Husband or Kids Will Clean Anything Up Is a Hysterical Fail

As a busy mom of three, Miranda Crimbring is used to some messes. But that doesn’t mean that she’s okay with being the only one to clean them up. That’s why Crimbring decided to try teaching her kiddos and husband a lesson and although it hasn’t worked yet, her method is cracking up moms across the Internet.

Crimbring came up with the idea of a simple challenge and we have to say, it’s pretty genius.

Crimbring dubbed her secret the “Who Will Pick Up the Random Piece of Trash That They KNOW Isn’t Supposed to Be There” challenge and it’s quite easy. She simply put a piece of trash in the middle of her bathroom floor and waited to see which of her kids (or her spouse) would pick it up first. And as a reward for picking up a piece of paper that obviously shouldn’t be there, she hid $5 dollars underneath it. “I truly thought I made it obvious by putting the paper in the middle of the bathroom floor,” she says. “I knew this was a high-traffic area so I figured one of them would stumble upon it in the morning.” But days later, not a single family member has bothered to pick up the trash, let alone even notice that it’s there.

“An entire day went by and … nothing! I figured it must be a fluke, so I waiting patiently the following day thinking one of them would notice it. Still no,” she says. By day three, the “easy money” was still up for grabs and she decided to let her oblivious husband in on the secret.

When dad found out, he tried for a quick save but also realized how clever his wife is. “His first response was, ‘Man, I KNEW I should have picked it up!’ Typical,” she says. “A few minutes later he came back up to me and said something like, ‘But you know, honey, I left it there on purpose because I knew you were trying to prove a point to the kids…’ HA!” Now that dad knows, both parents are watching and waiting to see which kid will actually “clean” first.

“He promised not to let the kids in on it, and he started to keep an eye on the situation with me, which only grew more hysterical for us each and every time one of the kiddos came out of the bathroom,” she says. “the paper is still in there and the kids still haven’t noticed.”

Crimbring says there isn’t an end date yet but now on day four, her kiddos still have shown no sign of earning $5. “My husband and I haven’t really decided how long we’ll let it go,” she says. “Honestly, I think we both thought one of the kids would pick it up by now.”