Monday COVID: 22 deaths, nearly 2,000 new infections

State health officials reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths Monday, along with 1,998 new virus infections.

Blue Earth and Cottonwood counties each reported a COVID-related death of a person in their 90’s. Ten of Minnesota’s deaths Monday came from long-term care facilities, eleven were from a private residence, and the origin of another was unknown. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 4,872.

Monday’s data shows 1,040 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including 237 admitted to the intensive care unit.