Montana Gov. Steve Bullock To Run For Senate Against Daines

HELENA, Mont. (AP) – Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he’ll run for the U.S. Senate. The two-term Democrat says he will file his paperwork on Monday, the final day for candidates to register for the election in the state. Bullock’s entry in the race against first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines is a big boost for Democrats, who need to win four seats this fall to gain control of the Senate. After Bullock ended his long-shot presidential bid in December, he insisted he would not run for the Senate. Former President Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Bullock to change his mind. Bullock becomes the most prominent candidate in the race..